Open Menu

Representatives Of Pakistan, Businesses Of US State Of New Jersey Discuss Enhancing Economic Ties

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Representatives of Pakistan, businesses of US state of New Jersey discuss enhancing economic ties

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A senior Pakistani diplomat Saturday discussed strengthening of economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US state of New Jersey when he met local elected officials and representatives of businesses, according to a consulate press release.

The discussion took place when Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, visited New Jersey to explore avenues for boosting bilateral trade ties, as well as investment opportunities. He was accompanied by the Trade & Investment Counsellor at the Consulate, Adnan Mahmood Awan,

During the visit, they met with New Jersey Assemblywoman Shama Haider, who is of Pakistani origin, and engaged with local businessmen.

Consul General Atozai provided an overview of Pakistan’s trade relations with the U.S., emphasizing the untapped potential for collaboration across various sectors.

He highlighted key industries where Pakistan and New Jersey-based businesses could mutually benefit from increased engagement.

Trade & Investment Counsellor Awan gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Pakistan, focusing on high-growth sectors such as IT, agriculture, mining, and tourism. He outlined Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, its strategic geographical location as a gateway to South and Central Asia, and its preferential trade agreements, including GSP+ status with the European Union and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China.

Awan also underscored the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining investment processes to create a more business-friendly environment. The discussion evoked interest among participants, who inquired about infrastructure, incentives, and taxation policies, the press release said.

It said follow-up meetings would be organized to facilitate further engagement and sector-specific discussions, paving the way for stronger economic ties between Pakistan and businesses in New Jersey.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

13 minutes ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

1 hour ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

2 hours ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

4 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

4 hours ago
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

6 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

14 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World