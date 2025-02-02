- Home
- World
- Representatives of Pakistan, businesses of US state of New Jersey discuss enhancing economic ties
Representatives Of Pakistan, Businesses Of US State Of New Jersey Discuss Enhancing Economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A senior Pakistani diplomat Saturday discussed strengthening of economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US state of New Jersey when he met local elected officials and representatives of businesses, according to a consulate press release.
The discussion took place when Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, visited New Jersey to explore avenues for boosting bilateral trade ties, as well as investment opportunities. He was accompanied by the Trade & Investment Counsellor at the Consulate, Adnan Mahmood Awan,
During the visit, they met with New Jersey Assemblywoman Shama Haider, who is of Pakistani origin, and engaged with local businessmen.
Consul General Atozai provided an overview of Pakistan’s trade relations with the U.S., emphasizing the untapped potential for collaboration across various sectors.
He highlighted key industries where Pakistan and New Jersey-based businesses could mutually benefit from increased engagement.
Trade & Investment Counsellor Awan gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Pakistan, focusing on high-growth sectors such as IT, agriculture, mining, and tourism. He outlined Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, its strategic geographical location as a gateway to South and Central Asia, and its preferential trade agreements, including GSP+ status with the European Union and a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China.
Awan also underscored the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in streamlining investment processes to create a more business-friendly environment. The discussion evoked interest among participants, who inquired about infrastructure, incentives, and taxation policies, the press release said.
It said follow-up meetings would be organized to facilitate further engagement and sector-specific discussions, paving the way for stronger economic ties between Pakistan and businesses in New Jersey.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
More Stories From World
-
Representatives of Pakistan, businesses of US state of New Jersey discuss enhancing economic ties3 minutes ago
-
10th International Military Quran Memorization Competition kicks off in Makkah53 minutes ago
-
'Grief united us': Serbian students step up anti-corruption crusade53 minutes ago
-
Syria interim president en route to Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit53 minutes ago
-
US strikes in Somalia neutralise 'key' IS figures: regional govt1 hour ago
-
Key nominees for the Grammy Awards2 hours ago
-
Muslim Heritage Month celebrated in New Jersey; Pakistani activists' input recognized2 hours ago
-
Is it Beyonce's time? Music's A-listers ready for the Grammys2 hours ago
-
Is it Beyonce's time? Music's A-listers ready for the Grammys2 hours ago
-
Chappell Roan: the splashy pop supernova4 hours ago
-
Has Trump changed tack on Venezuela?4 hours ago
-
Trump unveils sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China4 hours ago