Representatives of Philippines to Discuss Russian Vaccine Trials With Gamaleya - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Officials from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) of the Philippines will meet with representatives of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute on Wednesday to discuss Manila's participation in phase 3 trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Philippine Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The DOST is in charge of the Philippine government's COVID-19 vaccine panel.

"What they [Gamaleya] will discuss with the Department of Science and Technology is how we can possibly have the clinical trials here also in the Philippines," Vergeire said, as quoted by the Inquirer newspaper.

Russia's vaccine, developed by Gamaleya, was named Sputnik V and registered on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks. Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that phase 3 trials would start on Wednesday and would be held abroad as well, namely in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte offered himself as a test subject for Russia-made vaccine and said that he was ready to take it in public. The president's administration has also said that Manila was ready to cooperate with Moscow on phase 3 clinical trials and vaccine production.