Representatives of Russia, OSCE Will Meet January 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Representatives of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will meet on January 13, AFP reported citing a US National Security Council spokesman.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would bring the issue of security guarantee proposals to the OSCE site.

AFP, citing the White House, earlier reported that the United States and Russia will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on January 10.