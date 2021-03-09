Representatives of US, Pakistan, China to Participate in Moscow Conference on Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Representatives of the United States, China, Pakistan, the Afghan government and the Taliban movement will take part in the Moscow conference on Afghanistan, scheduled for March 18, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, the meeting will be held in the "extended troika" format and will include Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, as well as both Afghan delegations.

"There will be several delegations, including from the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, a group of prominent political figures, a delegation of the Taliban movement," Kabulov said, adding that Russia also invited Iran and is waiting for its response.