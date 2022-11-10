Republic of Congo Interested in Acquiring Russian Military Equipment - Foreign Minister

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) SHEIKH, November 10 (Sputnik) - The Republic of the Congo is interested in acquiring military equipment from Russia, Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.

"Of course!" Gakosso said, when asked whether the country was interested in acquiring Russian military equipment.

The Congolese foreign minister added that military cooperation with Moscow had been a long tradition for the Republic of the Congo.