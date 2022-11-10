UrduPoint.com

Republic Of Congo Interested In Acquiring Russian Military Equipment - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Republic of Congo Interested in Acquiring Russian Military Equipment - Foreign Minister

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) SHEIKH, November 10 (Sputnik) - The Republic of the Congo is interested in acquiring military equipment from Russia, Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.

"Of course!" Gakosso said, when asked whether the country was interested in acquiring Russian military equipment.

The Congolese foreign minister added that military cooperation with Moscow had been a long tradition for the Republic of the Congo.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Congo November From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

18 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

1 hour ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.