MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) The Republic of the Congo is set to vote in an election on Sunday, in which its longtime president, Denis Sassou-N'Guesso, will try to extend his tenure by another five years.

N'Guesso, 77, first took office in 1979 and served until the 1992 election, which he lost.

In 1997, he returned to power and has been in office ever since.

In 2015, a constitutional referendum reset his term limits.

In Sunday's race, the veteran politician is running against six other candidates, including economist and ex-minister Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, who came second in the violence-marred 2016 election.

The main opposition party, the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy, boycotted the 2021 election and did not put forward its candidate.