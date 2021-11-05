Republic of Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakistani E-9 workers

The Korean government has decided to lift visa restrictions on foreign workers (E-9 visa category) under the Employment Permit System (EPS) paving way for entry of Pakistani workers to ROK

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Korean government has decided to lift visa restrictions on foreign workers (E-9 visa category) under the Employment Permit System (EPS) paving way for entry of Pakistani workers to ROK.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Republic of Korea (ROK), Mumtaz Zahra Baloch here on Friday, President of Human Resource Development Department, ROK, Uh Soo-bong informed that the Korean government had decided to lift the visa restriction on E-9 workers under the Employment Permit System (EPS).

This step will pave the way for arrival of Pakistani EPS workers to the Republic of Korea, official sources told APP.

In the meeting, the welfare of Pakistani E-9 workers and future of EPS system were discussed at length.

Ambassador Baloch thanked the Korean government for facilitating the stay and welfare of Pakistani workers in Republic of Korea.

The Republic of Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor on Friday announced that the government would ease restrictions on the entry of foreign workers as the country implements plans to normalise life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the South Korean implemented a ban on entry of foreign workers last year.

Pakistan is one of the sending countries to Republic of Korea under EPS, a government-to-government program that allows Korean companies to hire foreign workers in sectors such as agriculture, fishery, construction and manufacturing.