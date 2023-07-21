Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Vows to Abolish FBI, Transfer Functions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said in a statement that he would abolish the FBI and transfer its authorities to other government agencies, including the US Secret Service and Defense Intelligence Agency.

"SHUT DOWN THE FBI. I'll do it. Here's how," Ramaswamy said on Thursday via social media, sharing graphics with his plan to abolish the agency.

The FBI currently suffers from redundancy and waste, mission creep and political weaponization, Ramaswamy said. More than 20,000 FBI employees are in non-essential roles and investigate matters already pursued by other agencies, Ramaswamy said.

The FBI has also been turned into a "political weapon" to serve whichever political actors are willing to sponsor its bureaucracy and protect it from accountability, Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy said he would eliminate the FBI, which falls under the US Justice Department, and transfer its responsibilities to other Federal agencies who already cover those areas.

Ramaswamy would move the FBI's anti-corruption work to the US Secret Service, its counterintelligence work to the Defense Intelligence Agency and its white-collar crime work to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the candidate said.

The restructuring would simplify the mission of federal law enforcement agencies and improve specialization, Ramaswamy said. The move would also save taxpayers $1.4 billion and increase oversight and transparency, Ramaswamy said.

The proposal comes amid investigations by US lawmakers into the weaponization of the federal government, including its law enforcement agencies, for political purposes.