Republican Aged 25 Win Seat For North Carolina to Become Youngest Ever Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25 years old, has won the race to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.

This makes him the youngest Senator ever and the first member of the US upper house to be born in the 1990s, the Washington Post reported.

"From the bottom of my heart, Thank you.

All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district," Cawthorn tweeted, before following up with a taunt against defeated Democrats.

Cawthorn, who turned 25 in August, defeated Democrat Moe David with 54.4 percent to 42.4 percent in the overwhelmingly red state.

This way, Cawthorn takes on the mantle of youngest senator from New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 31, who was also reelected to her seat on Tuesday.