Republican Candidate And Author JD Vance To Win Ohio Senate Seat - Fox News
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 09:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Republican candidate and author JD Vance is projected to win Ohio Senate race, according to Fox news.
Vance, backed by Former President Donald Trump, is set to defeat Democratic lawmaker Tim Ryan, according to the media outlet.
Republicans are now projected to win at least 41 Senate seats, while Democrats are projected to secure 42.