Republican Candidate Doubts Ukraine Aid to Dwindle if Democrats Lose Control of Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US Congress is expected to keep bipartisan support to approve any additional military assistance for Ukraine following the midterm elections in November, Republican congressional candidate Wesley Hallman told Sputnik.

Voters cast ballots in the US midterms on Tuesday, with control of Congress up-for-grabs and the Biden administration worried by Republican warnings that they may not back funding to Ukraine.

"I think there's broad bipartisan support... I think that bipartisan sense will hold," Hallman said. "I think we'll continue to support Ukraine in its efforts."

Hallman added that there's always room to reassess what congressionally-approved assistance for Ukraine looks like in the future in order to address what is effective both from a policy perspective and from a fiscal perspective.

The United States has committed more than $18.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.

Moreover, Hallman said he would not support a US effort to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We should not, and I repeat, not try to do some sort of side negotiation that isn't fully supported and includes Ukraine and its leadership," Hallman said.

Hallman is running for a US House seat in this year's midterm elections to represent California's 28th congressional district.

Hallman, a 27-year Air Force veteran, previously served in the Pentagon for the Joint Chief of Staff's strategic plans and policy directorate. He also worked as the Chief Air Force Liaison to the House of Representatives where he worked with lawmakers on national security matters.

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.

According to the averages of surveys gathered by poll aggregator RealClearPolitics (RCP), Republicans are likely to win 225 House seats, well over the 218 needed to win the majority. House Democrats are likely to win 173 seats while 37 are in the toss-up category, according to the RCP data. If the Senate races ended today, the Republicans would likely end up with at least 48 seats to the Democrats' 46, with six still too close to call, the data shows.

President Joe Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if Republicans get the majority after the elections.