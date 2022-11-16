UrduPoint.com

Republican Candidate For Arizona Governor Yet To Concede Race One Week After Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to Concede Race One Week After Elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, has yet to concede the race one week after Election Day amid concerns about potential election fraud.

US media called the race in favor of Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, who holds 50.4% of votes with 98% of ballots reporting.

"Arizonans know BS when they see it," Lake said on Monday via Twitter.

Lake also used social media to encourage people to ensure their votes were counted and report problems experienced when voting on Election Day.

Former US President Donald Trump, who endorsed Lake, also shared reports of election mishaps in Arizona and called for a new election.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found that a majority of prospective US voters, 57%, believe that some of the US midterm elections this year were likely affected by cheating. Thirty percent said it was "very likely," the poll said.

However, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said it saw no evidence of deleted or manipulated votes during the midterm elections. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department also monitored races around the country for potential violations of voters rights or electoral integrity.

