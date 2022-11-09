Republican Candidate James Moylan Wins Guam US House Race - Election Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) James Moylan, Republican candidate for Guam's non-voting seat in the US House of Representatives, defeated Democrat Judi Won Pat to secure the first Republican congressional pickup of the 2022 midterm elections, the Guam Election Commission said.

Moylan secured 17,075 votes (52.19%) compared to Pat's 15,427 (47.15%), with all of the island's 67 precincts reported, the commission said on Wednesday morning.

Incumbent Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat, will vacate his seat in January.

Moylan will be the second Republican to hold Guam's seat in the US House of Representatives since the position was created in 1972.

Throughout Tuesday evening, election results from Federal and statewide races across the United States will be tabulated to determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate, both of which are currently controlled by Democrats.

Republicans are projected to win a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate remains a toss-up hinging on the results of several close races.