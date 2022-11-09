UrduPoint.com

Republican Candidate James Moylan Wins Guam US House Race - Election Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Republican Candidate James Moylan Wins Guam US House Race - Election Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) James Moylan, Republican candidate for Guam's non-voting seat in the US House of Representatives, defeated Democrat Judi Won Pat to secure the first Republican congressional pickup of the 2022 midterm elections, the Guam Election Commission said.

Moylan secured 17,075 votes (52.19%) compared to Pat's 15,427 (47.15%), with all of the island's 67 precincts reported, the commission said on Wednesday morning.

Incumbent Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat, will vacate his seat in January.

Moylan will be the second Republican to hold Guam's seat in the US House of Representatives since the position was created in 1972.

Throughout Tuesday evening, election results from Federal and statewide races across the United States will be tabulated to determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate, both of which are currently controlled by Democrats.

Republicans are projected to win a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate remains a toss-up hinging on the results of several close races.

Related Topics

Election Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan San Nicolas United States January Democrats All From

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

3 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

3 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

3 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

3 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.