UrduPoint.com

Republican Congressman Don Young Dies At Age Of 88 Years - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Republican Congressman Don Young Dies at Age of 88 Years - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Alaska's congressman Don Young, the Republican Party's longest serving member of the House of Representatives, has died at the age of 88 years, the Anchorage Daily news newspaper reported.

Causes of the death are unknown.

Young was elected as the member of the House of Representatives in Alaska in 1973 and had served as a Federal lawmaker for 49 years.

In 2017, he became the dean of the House of Representatives, a title given to the longest continuously serving member of the chamber.

Related Topics

Died Young Anchorage Chamber 2017

Recent Stories

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

9 hours ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

9 hours ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

9 hours ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

10 hours ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

10 hours ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>