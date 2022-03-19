Republican Congressman Don Young Dies at Age of 88 Years - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Alaska's congressman Don Young, the Republican Party's longest serving member of the House of Representatives, has died at the age of 88 years, the Anchorage Daily news newspaper reported.

Causes of the death are unknown.

Young was elected as the member of the House of Representatives in Alaska in 1973 and had served as a Federal lawmaker for 49 years.

In 2017, he became the dean of the House of Representatives, a title given to the longest continuously serving member of the chamber.