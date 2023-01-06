Republican Congressman Gaetz Nominates Trump on Eleventh Speaker Ballot Amid Party Split

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz nominated former US President Donald Trump as Speaker of the House on the eleventh election ballot, as the party continues to be unable to select a chamber leader amid division over the bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz formally nominated Trump prior to the eleventh ballot, although he voted for the former president in previous ballots, as lawmakers are allowed to cast votes for whomever is eligible. There are no rules mandating the House Speaker be a member of Congress.

The final tally on Thursday for the leaders was 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and 200 for McCarthy.

A total of 21 Republicans have voted in opposition to McCarthy, instead casting ballots for nominees including Trump and Congressmen Byron Donalds, Kevin Hern and Andy Biggs. Trump received 1 vote from Gaetz on Thursday.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker.

The situation marks the first time in a century the House has held multiple ballots to decide a speaker, and the first time since 1859 that it has taken ten or more ballots. The House took a record 133 ballots to elect a speaker in 1855.