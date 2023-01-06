UrduPoint.com

Republican Congressman Gaetz Nominates Trump On Eleventh Speaker Ballot Amid Party Split

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Republican Congressman Gaetz Nominates Trump on Eleventh Speaker Ballot Amid Party Split

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz nominated former US President Donald Trump as Speaker of the House on the eleventh election ballot, as the party continues to be unable to select a chamber leader amid division over the bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Gaetz formally nominated Trump prior to the eleventh ballot, although he voted for the former president in previous ballots, as lawmakers are allowed to cast votes for whomever is eligible. There are no rules mandating the House Speaker be a member of Congress.

The final tally on Thursday for the leaders was 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and 200 for McCarthy.

A total of 21 Republicans have voted in opposition to McCarthy, instead casting ballots for nominees including Trump and Congressmen Byron Donalds, Kevin Hern and Andy Biggs. Trump received 1 vote from Gaetz on Thursday.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker.

The situation marks the first time in a century the House has held multiple ballots to decide a speaker, and the first time since 1859 that it has taken ten or more ballots. The House took a record 133 ballots to elect a speaker in 1855.

Related Topics

Election Century Vote Trump Chamber Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

6 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

6 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

6 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

6 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

6 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.