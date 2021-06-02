Republican Congressman Introduces Bill to Reimpose Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Congressman Fred Keller, a Republican representing Pennsylvania's 12th district, introduced legislation that would reinstate sanctions on entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Tuesday release from Keller's office announced.

"Today, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) introduced the Protecting Our Wellbeing by Expanding Russian Sanctions Act or the POWERS Act, legislation that would immediately reinstate sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the release said.

The legislation was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, whose Republican members sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the day, urging him to reverse the decision to waive sanctions on Nord Stream AG and its corporate officers.

While President Joe Biden placed some sanctions on Russian businesses and vessels involved with the project in an effort to slow its construction, he waived other sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers back in May.

Keller previously called upon Biden to prioritize American infrastructure projects in an attempt to make the US's energy supply more secure following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, and has criticized the president for working to 'unravel' America's energy independence through his domestic policy.