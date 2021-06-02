UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Congressman Introduces Bill To Reimpose Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Republican Congressman Introduces Bill to Reimpose Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Congressman Fred Keller, a Republican representing Pennsylvania's 12th district, introduced legislation that would reinstate sanctions on entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a Tuesday release from Keller's office announced.

"Today, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) introduced the Protecting Our Wellbeing by Expanding Russian Sanctions Act or the POWERS Act, legislation that would immediately reinstate sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," the release said.

The legislation was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, whose Republican members sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the day, urging him to reverse the decision to waive sanctions on Nord Stream AG and its corporate officers.

While President Joe Biden placed some sanctions on Russian businesses and vessels involved with the project in an effort to slow its construction, he waived other sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers back in May.

Keller previously called upon Biden to prioritize American infrastructure projects in an attempt to make the US's energy supply more secure following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, and has criticized the president for working to 'unravel' America's energy independence through his domestic policy.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Independence May Gas From

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new â€˜T ..

4 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.