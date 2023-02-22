Republican Congressman Introduces Resolution to Withdraw US Troops From Syria

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a War Powers Resolution calling for President Joe Biden to remove US troops from Syria, his office said on Wednesday

"Rep. Gaetz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, filed the War Powers Resolution on Tuesday following a February 17th press release from U.S.

Central Command, which announced four US servicemembers were wounded during a partnered US and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, ultimately killing a senior ISIS (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader," the release stated.

The House of Representatives is required to vote on War Powers Resolutions within 18 days of their introduction.

Gaetz argued that Congress, which has the sole power to declare war, has "never authorized the use of military force in Syria."