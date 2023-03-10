UrduPoint.com

Republican Congressman Says US Wants Russia To Lose In Ukraine, But Not 'Too Badly'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Republican Congressman Says US Wants Russia to Lose in Ukraine, But Not 'Too Badly'

The United States wants Russia to lose in Ukraine, but is not seeking its "abject defeat" or even "collapse" since it would be detrimental to global stability, Republican Congressman Seth Moulton, a strong supporter of military aid to Ukraine, stated on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The United States wants Russia to lose in Ukraine, but is not seeking its "abject defeat" or even "collapse" since it would be detrimental to global stability, Republican Congressman Seth Moulton, a strong supporter of military aid to Ukraine, stated on Friday.

"I don't know if it's good for the stability of the world if the Russian regime collapses. For example, I am talking about nuclear proliferation. So saying that we want abject defeat of the Russians and the whole regime collapse is probably not what we actually want," Moulton said in a podcast conversation at the Hudson Institute.

The lawmaker noted "it is a strange way in which we absolutely want Ukraine to win, we want Russia to lose, but we don't actually want Russia to lose too badly."

In an apparent slip of the tongue, Moulton conflated Russia with the Soviet Union, which was dissolved at the end of 1991. But he said the United States did not want to destroy Russia.

"We have no intent of taking out the Soviet Union or Russia," he said.

Moulton also called for the Biden administration to supply more heavy artillery ammunition, tanks and other offensive weapons to Ukraine to boost Kiev's capability to go on the offensive against Russian forces.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Nuclear Tongue Kiev United States

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

4 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

4 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

18 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

4 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

18 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.