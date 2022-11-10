Republican Congressman Scalise Asks Colleagues for Support in House Leadership Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US Congressman Steve Scalise is asking for support from Republican colleagues in a bid for the House Majority Leader position after the party won a prospective majority in the lower chamber, the lawmaker said on Wednesday.

"I am asking for your support to be the next House Majority Leader," Scalise said in a letter. "As your Majority Leader, I will work relentlessly to usher our vision through the House and show the country how conservative ideas can solve the problems that families are facing."

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was widely expected to become the next House Speaker, replacing Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, after his party was projected to win control of the lower chamber after Tuesday's midterms.

However, CNN reported earlier in the day, that a dozen members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus could prevent McCarthy from becoming the next House Speaker. The caucus may put up a challenger to gain concessions from McCarthy including more influence on how the body operates, the report added.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, NBC news projects the Republicans to secure 222 seats in the House while Democrats are expected to have 213 in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Scalise, currently the number two Republican in the House of Representatives, if picked for the position would replace the current House Majority Leader, Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer, when the 118th Congress convenes no January 3, 2023.