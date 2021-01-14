Republican Congresswoman Vows to File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden on January 21

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Recently elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene has vowed to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden during his first full day in office on January 21.

"On January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden," Greene said during an appearance on the Newsmax broadcaster on Wednesday evening.

The Republican lawmaker accused Biden of being subject to influence from foreign governments and energy companies from China and Ukraine, referring to the scandal involving the president-elect's son and Ukraine's Burisma energy firm.

"We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies," Greene, the representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, remarked.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 232-197 in favor of impeaching outgoing President Donald Trump on charges of inciting violence against the US government after his supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

Trump survived an earlier impeachment attempt back in February after he was acquitted by the Senate.