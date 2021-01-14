UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Congresswoman Vows To File Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden On January 21

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Republican Congresswoman Vows to File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden on January 21

Recently elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene has vowed to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden during his first full day in office on January 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Recently elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene has vowed to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden during his first full day in office on January 21.

"On January 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden," Greene said during an appearance on the Newsmax broadcaster on Wednesday evening.

The Republican lawmaker accused Biden of being subject to influence from foreign governments and energy companies from China and Ukraine, referring to the scandal involving the president-elect's son and Ukraine's Burisma energy firm.

"We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies," Greene, the representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district, remarked.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 232-197 in favor of impeaching outgoing President Donald Trump on charges of inciting violence against the US government after his supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6.

Trump survived an earlier impeachment attempt back in February after he was acquitted by the Senate.

Related Topics

Senate Scandal Ukraine China Trump Georgia United States January February From Government

Recent Stories

Current year to be game changer for Made in Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Jewellery's exports increases 85.66%

1 minute ago

Local POL production increases by 1.50% during Jul ..

1 minute ago

KP food safety authority imposes fine on eateries ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops killing innocent Kashmiris in fake e ..

5 minutes ago

Testing snag keeps 2 WHO China probe experts in Si ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.