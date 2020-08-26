UrduPoint.com
Republican Convention On Second Night To Focus On Trump Family, Pompeo Speech Controversy

Wed 26th August 2020

Republican Convention on Second Night to Focus on Trump Family, Pompeo Speech Controversy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump's family, including his wife Melania, will headline the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's speech will be highly scrutinized over allegations that he may be violating US law and the State Department policy.

A video is of Pompeo endorsing President Donald Trump from Jerusalem, where he was on an official visit to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is schedule to be broadcast on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Joaquin Castro sent a letter to State Department Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun addressing concerns that Pompeo unprecedented action may be violating US law and policies within the Department that prohibit the secretary of state to engage in any political activity.

A memorandum made public by the State Department on Monday specifically bans officials from engaging in political activities while off duty using their title or authority. The memorandum also underscores that Senate-confirmed presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event.

Aside from Pompeo and Melania Trump, the RNC will also feature remarks from President Trump's son Eric. Other speakers include Senator Rand Paul, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer and Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, among others.

Trump is scheduled to give his nomination acceptance speech at the White House on Thursday.

