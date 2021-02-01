UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Covid Relief Plan Excludes Biden Priorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:44 PM

Republican Covid relief plan excludes Biden priorities

US President Joe Biden will on Monday meet with a group of Republican senators who have proposed an alternative to his massive Covid-19 relief plan, but their measure excludes key programs Democrats consider essential

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will on Monday meet with a group of Republican senators who have proposed an alternative to his massive Covid-19 relief plan, but their measure excludes key programs Democrats consider essential.

Biden, who campaigned on restoring bipartisanship in Washington, has proposed spending $1.9 trillion to revitalize the world's largest economy after the pandemic caused waves of layoffs last year, but Republicans in Congress have said they won't support such a large package.

On Sunday, a group of 10 Republicans unveiled a measure costing $600 billion, and Biden is set to meet with them later on Monday.

But an outline of the bill shows it excludes aid to state and local governments that Democrats say any package must have, and also lowers the amount of stimulus checks to $1,000 from the $1,400 Biden has proposed, while also tightening eligibility.

The proposal, as written, is unlikely to find support from lawmakers in Biden's Democratic party, and the president on Monday continued to promote his plan.

"We're facing an economic crisis brought on by a public health crisis, and we need urgent action to combat both," Biden tweeted. "My American Rescue Plan will dig us out of the depths of these crises and put our nation on a path to build back better."In a sign of the economy's ill health, the government last week said that the number of new applications for unemployment aid received weekly was at 1.3 million, an enormous number 10 months after business shutdowns to stop the virus first began.

Related Topics

World Business Washington Democrats Congress Sunday From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa University hosts virtual spring 2021 orien ..

59 seconds ago

Police Detain 1 Suspect in French City of Toulon A ..

2 seconds ago

Parliamentarians call on CM Buzdar

3 seconds ago

Chief Minister launches Sehat Card Plus scheme for ..

5 seconds ago

118 shopkeepers arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan shows resolve to enter into PTA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.