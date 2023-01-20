Republican, Democrat Lawmakers Say Do Not Want 'Blank Check' for Ukraine But 'Big Check'

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said during a meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian officials on Friday that they are not calling for a "blank check" to provide continued assistance to Ukraine, but Congress would need to provide a "big check" to enable the Ukrainian troops to repel Russian forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said during a meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian officials on Friday that they are not calling for a "blank check" to provide continued assistance to Ukraine, but Congress would need to provide a "big check" to enable the Ukrainian troops to repel Russian forces.

"We're not asking for a blank check," Blumenthal said when the senators were asked about concerns that a Republican-majority US House of Representatives would cut aid to Ukraine. "We don't want a blank check. We want a big check."

Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year vowed not provide a blank check to Ukraine if Republicans won a majority in the House. Since winning a majority in the November midterm elections, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene Taylor recently introduced a resolution to audit US assistance sent to Ukraine, which McCarthy said he would support.

Graham said from his point of view, the Republicans in Congress will not cut aid to Ukraine during in the new session.

Blumenthal underscored that the United States should not send US troops to Ukraine but provide Ukrainian forces will all the military capability US troops would have if they were engaged in combat in Ukraine, including provide main battle tanks and long-range systems like the Army Tactical Missile System.

The two senators, who were also joined by Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse in their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed concern that the coming weeks and months of fighting could mark a critical turning point in the conflict.

On Thursday, the United States announced a new military assistance package for Ukraine with $2.5 billion worth of weapons and ammunition. The package includes munitions for NASAMS air defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). The package also includes dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored combat vehicles and eight Avenger air defense systems.