Republican Draft Impeachment Defense Argues Trump Delay of Ukraine Aid 'Prudent' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US House Republicans in their draft impeachment defense argue that President Donald Trump acted prudently when he suspended Ukraine military aid.

The Republicans will argue that even the evidence examined beyond Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows no quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, or abuse of power, The Hill said on Monday citing a 123-page draft impeachment defense document.

The Republicans released their report ahead of one from the Democrats expected to make the case for impeaching Trump after holding two weeks of hearings in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold its first public hearing on the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.

Trump has refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by House Democrats who are investigating his alleged abuse of power after pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals - former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterized the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.