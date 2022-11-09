Republican Eric Schmitt to Win Missouri Senate Race - Fox News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republican candidate Eric Schmitt is projected to win the Missouri US Senate Race over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, according to Fox news.

Schmitt, the current Attorney General of Missouri, is set to take the Senate seat left open by retiring lawmaker and fellow Republican Roy Blunt.

Republicans are now projected to win at least 41 Senate seats, and Democrats 42. Republicans are also projected to win at least 87 House seats compared to Democrats' 48 so far.

Voting and tabulation remain ongoing to determine the outcome of midterm elections nationwide, which will decide control of the House and Senate. Democrats currently hold a majority in both chambers.