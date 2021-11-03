(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Republican Glenn Youngkin is projected by CNN to win the gubernatorial race in the US state of Virginia in what many see as an early referendum on President Joe Biden's job performance.

Youngkin is projected to win the Virginia gubernatorial race by 51 to 48.3% with 95% reporting.

The race is seen as an early reflection of the electorate's mood towards Biden since he beat former President Donald Trump in the 2020 November vote. The outcome of Virginia's gubernatorial race is also believed to possibly set the tone for the 2022 US midterm elections.

Trump endorsed Youngkin earlier this year while Biden campaigned heavily for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in recent days and weeks.

Absentee ballots will be accepted until noon on November 5 and the election results will be certified on November 15. There are 5.9 million registered voters in Virginia, some 1.1 million voted via mail-in ballot, according to Virginia's Department of Elections.