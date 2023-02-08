WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Republican Governor Sarah Sanders of the state of Arkansas said in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, where he praised his administration's work so far, that he and Democrats have failed the United States.

"Forgive me for not believing much of anything I heard tonight from President Biden," Sanders said on Tuesday night. "From out of control inflation and violent crime, to the dangerous border crisis and threat from China, Biden and the Democrats have failed you.

They know it, and you know it, and it's time for a change."

The former Trump-era White House press secretary said Biden is unfit to serve as US president.

The governor also mentioned that the Trump administration provided Biden a secure US southern border, a rapidly recovering US economy, a rebuilt US military, abundant homegrown energy, and a stable world at peace.

Sanders continued to add that radical Democratic lawmakers have hijacked the Biden administration while also calling for a new generation of Republican leadership.