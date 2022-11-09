Republican Greene Projected to Win US House Reelection in Georgia - New York Times

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Republican US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, an author of resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden, is projected to win reelection to the House of Representatives from Georgia's 14th congressional district, the New York Times projected.

With 41% of the vote counted, Greene led with 61.8% compared to 38.2% for her Democratic Party challenger Marcus Flowers.