Republican House Leader McCarthy Raises $500Mln Ahead of US Midterm Elections - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) US House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's fundraising network garnered approximately $500 million for the party and his campaign ahead of the midterm elections, Fox news reported on Monday.

McCarthy's personal campaign and associated political action committees raised more than $150 million, over half of which he gave to the National Republican Congressional Committee and other Republican campaigns, the report said.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, aligned with McCarthy, also raised $342 million, the report said. The group raised over $100 million more than in 2020, the report noted.

McCarthy is set to become House Speaker if Republicans win a majority in the lower chamber during the midterm elections on Tuesday. Democrats are vying to retain control of both the House and Senate, while Republicans seek to gain control of Congress for the second half of President Joe Biden's term.

Most polls and analysts favor Republicans to win the House, while the Senate remains a coin toss, hinging on several competitive races. Last week, Biden said he is optimistic about Democrats' performance in the midterms, predicting they gain one seat in the Senate and retain control of the House.

A Republican House majority would not be as willing to provide Ukraine a "blank check" for funding as the current Congress, McCarthy said. The party's agenda would also include ending the investigatory panel into the January 6 riot, launching a probe into Hunter Biden's business deal and the government's alleged collusion with big tech, and increasing border security.