Republican Insider Says Party Clearly Has 'Trump Problem' - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 12:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Republican Party has a problem stemming from its relationship to former US President Donald Trump, a party insider told Fox news as midterm election results are finalized.

"If it wasn't clear before it should be now. We have a Trump problem," the Republican source reportedly said.

Although Republicans were favored to win the House of Representatives going into Election Day, the party has yet to secure a majority as of early Wednesday morning. The Senate likewise remains a toss-up.

Trump endorsed a number of Republican candidates around the country, some of whom were defeated by their Democratic opponents.

Democrats are "outperforming" midterm expectations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday as election results arrived.

Tabulation to determine control of the House and Senate continues in several key states, including Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

