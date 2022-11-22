Republican Lawmaker Says Identified Over 50 States Where Biden Family Sought Business

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) US Congressman James Comer, lead Republican on the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said that the panel has identified more than 50 countries in which the family of US President Joe Biden sought to conduct business.

"GOP (Republican Party) oversight has identified over 50 countries the Biden family sought business in. The American people deserve to know if Joe Biden has been compromised by any of these transactions. Republicans will uncover the truth," Comer said on Monday.

Last week, Comer announced that the Oversight Committee will lead an investigation into business dealings connected to Biden and his family once Republicans take control of the chamber next year.

Comer alleges the Biden family has accumulated more than 150 suspicious activity reports with the US Treasury Department, with the congressman claiming possession of two of them.

In an interview with US media on Monday, Comer characterized Biden's son Hunter as an "influence peddler." Comer said Biden received indirect benefit from US adversaries, including Russia and China.

Questions surrounding the Biden family's foreign business dealings arose following the release of the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, which had been abandoned at a computer repair store in Delaware.