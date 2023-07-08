Open Menu

Republican Lawmaker Says US 'Has No Business' To Be Involved In Ukraine Crisis

Published July 08, 2023

Republican Lawmaker Says US 'Has No Business' to Be Involved in Ukraine Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The United States "has no business" to be involved in the Ukraine conflict, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on Washington's decision to send cluster munitions to Kiev.

"I condemn the ongoing war and (US President Joe) Biden's latest decision to escalate the conflict by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. I continue to call for peace talks, as I have since March 2022, and I continue to maintain that the United States has no business in this war," Gosar said.

No one in the Biden administration or in NATO is seeking peace to resolve the Ukraine crisis, so the conflict is still ongoing, Gosar added.

Moreover, he noted that Ukraine's counteroffensive had gained little to nothing, as Russia had stopped the US weapon-backed Ukrainian troops.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday that the decision by the US to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine was a "provocation" pushing humankind closer to a new world war.

