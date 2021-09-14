UrduPoint.com

Republican Lawmakers Accuse Biden Of Politicizing Booster Jabs To Dodge Other Crises

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:14 PM

Republican Lawmakers Accuse Biden of Politicizing Booster Jabs to Dodge Other Crises

White House pressure on US health officials to quickly approve COVID-19 booster shots reflects an attempt by President Joe Biden to divert public attention from numerous crises buffeting his administration, senior US House Republicans charged on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) White House pressure on US health officials to quickly approve COVID-19 booster shots reflects an attempt by President Joe Biden to divert public attention from numerous crises buffeting his administration, senior US House Republicans charged on Tuesday.

"President Biden, instead of following the science, is attempting to distract from his numerous crises by playing politics and moving out ahead of the FDA (food and Drug Administration) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) when it comes to the science on coronavirus vaccine booster shots," Republican Whip Steve Scalise and ranking Oversight Committee Congressman James Comer wrote in a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The request is part of an oversight probe by US House Republicans following Biden's announcement that booster shots would become available on September 20, the letter said.

The letter cited a report by former FDA vaccine officials Marion Gruber and Phil Krause, who reportedly resigned over Biden's announcement, which has been widely criticized as premature and politically driven.

A report by the two officials published shortly after their resignation said - as quoted in the letter: "(c)urrent evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high."

The letter requested FDA documents relating to studies on booster shots, communications between the White House and FDA relating to boosters and documents related to Biden's August 18 announcement of booster availability.

