UrduPoint.com

Republican Lawmakers Urge Biden To Send Cluster Bombs To Ukraine - Letter

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Republican Lawmakers Urge Biden to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine - Letter

A group of Republican lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A group of Republican lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to send cluster munitions to Ukraine for use amid Russia's special military operation there.

"We write to urge you to immediately provide cluster munitions, such as dual purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the letter said.

The letter was signed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch and Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Roger Wicker, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers.

The lawmakers said supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions would help compensate for Russia's quantitative advantage in personnel and artillery rounds.

The United States has nearly three million cluster bombs in its inventory, mostly located on US bases as well as on allied bases in Europe.

The letter points out that although the Biden administration has said it fears providing Ukraine with cluster munitions could escalate the conflict, other countries have already provided such munitions to Kiev without a meaningful escalation of the conflict by Russia.

The lawmakers requested that Biden facilitate efforts to have allies send cluster munitions to Ukraine as well.

In February, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Ukraine's demands on the supply of cluster munitions, saying that the alliance delivered artillery and other types of weapons to Kiev and did not recommend deploying such bombs.

Numerous human rights organizations have said that cluster munitions pose an immediate threat to civilians during conflict as well as a post-conflict threat that effectively converts unexploded bomblets over large areas into de facto mine fields.

The 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions prohibits the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of such bombs. It also requires the destruction of stockpiles and clearance of areas contaminated by cluster munitions. More than 120 countries have joined the convention and are working to implement its provisions.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Ukraine Russia Europe Kiev Alliance United States February Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful lunar orbit insertion by Ra ..

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pa ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award i ..

Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award in London

19 minutes ago
 Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

27 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

34 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.