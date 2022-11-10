Republican Leader McCarthy Working to Quickly Secure Votes For House Speaker - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is working to quickly secure enough votes in his party to become the speaker of the lower chamber in the next term of Congress, CNN reported on Wednesday citing multiple sources.

Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives following Tuesday's midterm elections.

The report said that about two dozen members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus could prevent McCarthy from becoming the majority leader.

The Minority Leader will need to secure support from at least 218 colleagues to become speaker before a full House vote in January. He will replace Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

