Republican Leader McCarthy's Visit To Southern Border 'Political Stunt' - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Republican Leader McCarthy's Visit to Southern Border 'Political Stunt' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday described House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's visit to the US southern border this week as a political stunt, adding that he has no plan to address the ongoing influx of migration.

"He goes down there and he does a political stunt," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "He actually is not putting forth a plan, a plan to help us deal with an issue that we're all seeing."

McCarthy is in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday visiting US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials and overseeing their work on the US-Mexico border amid record-setting migration.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021.

Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to CBP.

Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration is preparing for the lifting of the Trump-era Title 42 health policy, which authorized US immigration enforcement to immediately deport asylum-seeking migrants due to efforts to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a court order, Title 42 is expected to be terminated on December 21 unless the Justice Department appeals the decision to delay the action.

