Republican Leaders Call on Harris to Meet By April 30 to Address Border Crisis - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US House Republican leaders on Monday sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris calling on her to meet them no later than April 30 to address the worsening migrant crisis on the United States border with Mexico.

"Over two weeks ago, President Joe Biden delegated the administration's response to the humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border to you. However, it is unclear what, if any, actions you have directed or plan to initiate to respond to the crisis that continues to worsen every day," the letter, also addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, said. "[W]e request the opportunity to meet with you as soon as possible to discuss the Biden-Harris administration's response to the catastrophe on the southern border."

The letter comes amid a surge in migrants through the US southern borer that has overwhelmed the authorities.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have said the agency saw a 71 percent increase in the number of migrants illegally crossing the border between February and March and a 100 increase in the number of unaccompanied children.

The Republican leaders blamed the Biden administration as being directly responsible for causing the migrant crisis at the southern border and for failing to resolve it as well as reiterated the urgent need to meet.

"The crisis at the southern border is a creation of the radical policies of the Biden-Harris administration. Because President Biden has delegated leadership in this area to you, we respectfully request a meeting prior to April 30, 2021, to discuss how the Biden-Harris administration plans to end this unprecedented border catastrophe. We look forward to your prompt response," the letter said.