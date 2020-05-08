Republican-Led House Panel to Probe China Role in Global COVID-19 Contagion - McCarthy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A US House of Representatives task force consisting of 15 Republicans, with Democrats invited to participate, will investigate China's actions that resulted in the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as a litany of other issues such as technology theft from universities, Minority Leader Keven McCarthy told reporters on Thursday.

"Today, I'm announcing the Republican-led China task force and I invite the Democrats to join with us," McCarthy said. "They will be looking at a wide range of China related issues including influence operations targeting the United States, including our universities, think tanks and media outlets; economic threats to our government and our allies; efforts to gain the technological advantage and the role in the origin and spread of COVID-19.

For more than a year, McCarthy said he has worked to establish a bipartisan task force on China with an equal number of lawmakers from both parties, only to be rebuffed by Democrats.

The task force will produce a comprehensive report with legislative recommendations due by October, McCarthy said.

While the panel has a broad mandate, McCarthy indicated an immediate focus will be on the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically why during the early days of the outbreak China blocked domestic flights from Wuhan- the epicenter of the outbreak - while allowing international flights from Wuhan to fly to cities around the world.