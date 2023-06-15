Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Joins 2024 US Presidential Election Race - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has entered the run for president in the 2024 US election, a Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing revealed.

"I hereby designate the following named political committee as my Principal Campaign Committee for the 2024 election(s): Suarez for President, Inc.

," the filing said on Wednesday.

Suarez is the third resident from Florida to throw in a presidential bid in the 2024 election, joining former President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis.