Republican National Committee Intent on Pulling Out of Presidential Debates - Reports

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is working on plans to require candidates with the party to refuse participation in the US presidential debates sponsored by the traditional Commission on President Debates, the New York Times reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Republican National Committee (RNC) is working on plans to require candidates with the party to refuse participation in the US presidential debates sponsored by the traditional Commission on President Debates, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The report said the RNC sent a letter to the Commission notifying it of its plans to require the party's presidential candidates to refuse participation in the presidential debates.

The new rule must be approved in a vote during the RNC meeting in the state of Utah in February, the report said.

However, the report also said Republicans are concerned that any reforms, if approved, would not be made in time for the 2024 presidential election.

The report added that it is unclear how the RNC what forum the party would use to substitute the traditional presidential debates.

Republicans have long complained that the Commission on Presidential Debates is biased toward Democrats, according to the report.