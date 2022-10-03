Republican Party Favorable Rating Increases to 44% Month Before Midterm Elections - Poll

The Republican party has reached a favorable rating of 44% compared to the Democratic party's 39% a little more than a month before of the midterm elections in the United States even though the image of the two major political parties has shifted only slightly since last year, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The Republican party has reached a favorable rating of 44% compared to the Democratic party's 39% a little more than a month before of the midterm elections in the United States even though the image of the two major political parties has shifted only slightly since last year, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

"Both parties' images have shifted slightly since last year, with the GOP's favorable rating edging up four percentage points to 44% and the Democratic Party's rating slipping by the same amount, to 39%," a release on the poll said.

While more than 80% of Democrats and Republicans view their own party favorably, support among Democrats for their party has fallen 8% from the last year, while support by Republicans has remained unchanged, the release said.

Fifty-seven percent of Americans believe today that the Republican party is doing a better job at protecting the United States from international terrorism and only 37% said the Democrats are doing a better job, the release said.

"Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 47% of independents and 9% of Democrats give the Republican Party the advantage on keeping the nation prosperous," the release added.

The poll was conducted on September 1-16 among 812 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia with a margin of sampling error of 4 percentage points.