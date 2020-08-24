UrduPoint.com
Republican Party Formally Nominates Trump For Second Term

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:02 PM

Charlotte, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump to seek a second term on Monday, the first day of a scaled-back convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Overwhelming support from delegates around the country quickly got Trump to the needed 1,276 minimum of votes. He was due to speak at the convention shortly after flying down from the capital Washington.

More Stories From World

