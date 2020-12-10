Republican Party Loses More Legal Challenges Against Biden Wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Michigan Supreme Court rejected another Republican party bid trying to block the already-certified results for the presidential election, a court document revealed on Wednesday.

"On order of the Court, the motions for immediate consideration are GRANTED.The petition for extraordinary writs and declaratory relief is considered, and it is DENIED, because the Court is not persuaded that it can or should grant the requestedrelief. The motions to intervene are DENIED as moot," the court document said.

In Pennsylvania, a judge denied another Republican effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state, ruling that the court's jurisdiction is "doubtful," according to a separate court document.

Following the presidential election on November 3, US President Donald Trump has been insisting that widespread voter fraud took place. The Trump campaign has filed more than 50 lawsuits, most of which have been rejected or dismissed, according to an AP count. The legal advocacy group Democracy Docker said, as of Tuesday, the Trump campaign and its allies have lost 52 of 53 post-election lawsuits.

On Tuesday, the US Supreme Court rejected another lawsuit filed by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly seeking to nullify the certification of results in Pennsylvania over expanded mail-in voting.