Republican Party Says Reports of Breach By Russian State Actors Not True, No Data Accessed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The US Republican Party says reports of a cybersecurity breach at the hands of an alleged Russian hacker group are unfounded.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that hackers related to a criminal group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear breached the computer systems of the US Republican National Committee (RNC).

"This is not true," Republican Party Communications Director Danielle Alvarez said via Twitter on Tuesday responding to the media reports.

RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters added that party officials have been in contact with microsoft, and following an investigation it has been determined that "no RNC data was accessed."