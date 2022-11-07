UrduPoint.com

Republican Party Sees 9-Percentage-Point Increase In Black Voter Support - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The Republican Party has seen an increase of nine percentage points in its share of Black voters right ahead of US midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) The Republican Party has seen an increase of nine percentage points in its share of Black voters right ahead of US midterm elections, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released Monday.

About 17% of Black voters said they would vote for a Republican congressional candidate during polls taken in late October and in August.

In comparison, according to AP Votecast surveys, 8% of Black voters voted for a Republican candidate during the 2018 midterms.

With Latino voters, while the Democratic Party had a five-percentage-point lead over Republicans in the October poll, the gap shrank by six percentage points from August. In comparison, the Democratic Party had a 31-percentage-point lead with Latino voters during the 2018 midterms.

The poll surveyed 1,500 US voters from October 22-26, including 180 Black voters. Additional Latino voters were added to create a sample size of 400 respondents.

