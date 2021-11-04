UrduPoint.com

Republican Party Sues Biden Admin. To Block Vaccine Mandate As 'Unlawful Overreach'- Chair

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

Republican Party Sues Biden Admin. to Block Vaccine Mandate as 'Unlawful Overreach'- Chair

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will battle the Biden administration's vaccine mandate in US courts, saying the White House lacks authority to impose the new rule on millions of private sector workers, Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Republican National Committee (RNC) will battle the Biden administration's vaccine mandate in US courts, saying the White House lacks authority to impose the new rule on millions of private sector workers, Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday.

"The Biden administration does not have the authority to force hardworking Americans to choose between being vaccinated and providing for their families," McDaniel said in a press release. "That's why the RNC is suing the Biden administration over this unlawful vaccine mandate and will maintain every legal option to fight this authoritarian overreach."

McDaniel also said the Biden administration had undermined its claim that a mandate on private-sector workers is needed during a national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

By taking months to draft this order and shifting the deadline to after the holidays on January 4, the Biden administration "has completely undermined any emergency justification for this unlawful overreach."

The mandate announced earlier on Thursday applies to businesses with 100 or more workers and includes heavy fines for firms that fail to comply. The measure sets a January 4 deadline for workers to receive shots needed to be "fully vaccinated."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said earlier that it may rethink its definition of "fully vaccinated" to potentially include only those individuals who have received booster shots.

Estimates of the number of workers affected by the Biden administration mandate range from 84 million to more than 100 million, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Holidays White House January May Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA frontline workers express golden visa joy

SEHA frontline workers express golden visa joy

13 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls on Sudan's Military Chief to Restor ..

Guterres Calls on Sudan's Military Chief to Restore Constitutional Order

6 minutes ago
 UK Grants World-First Approval to Oral Antiviral M ..

UK Grants World-First Approval to Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir to Treat COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 Uplift of construction sector top priority of gove ..

Uplift of construction sector top priority of government: Shabbir Qureshi

6 minutes ago
 CO2 emissions to rebound as COP26 sees fossil fuel ..

CO2 emissions to rebound as COP26 sees fossil fuel cutting pledges

6 minutes ago
 Ex-FATA a future hub of trade, business, employmen ..

Ex-FATA a future hub of trade, business, employment: NA Speaker

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.