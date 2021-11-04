Republican Party Sues Biden Admin. to Block Vaccine Mandate as 'Unlawful Overreach'- Chair

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will battle the Biden administration's vaccine mandate in US courts, saying the White House lacks authority to impose the new rule on millions of private sector workers, Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Republican National Committee (RNC) will battle the Biden administration's vaccine mandate in US courts, saying the White House lacks authority to impose the new rule on millions of private sector workers, Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday.

"The Biden administration does not have the authority to force hardworking Americans to choose between being vaccinated and providing for their families," McDaniel said in a press release. "That's why the RNC is suing the Biden administration over this unlawful vaccine mandate and will maintain every legal option to fight this authoritarian overreach."

McDaniel also said the Biden administration had undermined its claim that a mandate on private-sector workers is needed during a national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

By taking months to draft this order and shifting the deadline to after the holidays on January 4, the Biden administration "has completely undermined any emergency justification for this unlawful overreach."

The mandate announced earlier on Thursday applies to businesses with 100 or more workers and includes heavy fines for firms that fail to comply. The measure sets a January 4 deadline for workers to receive shots needed to be "fully vaccinated."

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said earlier that it may rethink its definition of "fully vaccinated" to potentially include only those individuals who have received booster shots.

Estimates of the number of workers affected by the Biden administration mandate range from 84 million to more than 100 million, according to media reports.