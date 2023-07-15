Republican Presidential Candidate Haley Calls White House Cocaine Story 'A Cover Up'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley said the failure to identify a suspect in the White House cocaine scandal is part of a cover-up to protect Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, the US Secret Service said it closed its probe into cocaine found at The White House due to a lack of physical evidence. The FBI said its lab was unable to find fingerprints or DNA on the cocaine packaging.

"I strongly believe this is a cover up for either Hunter or someone very close to the President and they don't want to say who it is," Haley said on Friday.

The comment followed a direct question asked by Tucker Carlson at The Evangelical Family Leadership Summit about the controversy surrounding the cocaine found in the West Wing last week at the White House.

Haley said nobody comes in and out of the White House besides cabinet members and senior administration officials, in addition to the president and vice president.

Moreover, Haley added that there are "absolutely" cameras on premises that could have identified the perpetrator.

On July 2, a white powdery substance was found in the White House, prompting a brief evacuation. Preliminary testing revealed the substance to be cocaine. Media reported that the substance was found in a highly-trafficked area used by both White House guests and staff, but the exact location and its potential proximity to sensitive information remain unknown at present.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who has been involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was on the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump said the found cocaine can only be for the use of either the incumbent president or his son.