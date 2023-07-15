Open Menu

Republican Presidential Candidate Haley Calls White House Cocaine Story 'A Cover Up'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Republican Presidential Candidate Haley Calls White House Cocaine Story 'A Cover Up'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley said the failure to identify a suspect in the White House cocaine scandal is part of a cover-up to protect Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, the US Secret Service said it closed its probe into cocaine found at The White House due to a lack of physical evidence. The FBI said its lab was unable to find fingerprints or DNA on the cocaine packaging.

"I strongly believe this is a cover up for either Hunter or someone very close to the President and they don't want to say who it is," Haley said on Friday.

The comment followed a direct question asked by Tucker Carlson at The Evangelical Family Leadership Summit about the controversy surrounding the cocaine found in the West Wing last week at the White House.

Haley said nobody comes in and out of the White House besides cabinet members and senior administration officials, in addition to the president and vice president.

Moreover, Haley added that there are "absolutely" cameras on premises that could have identified the perpetrator.

On July 2, a white powdery substance was found in the White House, prompting a brief evacuation. Preliminary testing revealed the substance to be cocaine. Media reported that the substance was found in a highly-trafficked area used by both White House guests and staff, but the exact location and its potential proximity to sensitive information remain unknown at present.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who has been involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was on the White House grounds not long before the white powdery substance was found in the West Wing, media reported. Former US President Donald Trump said the found cocaine can only be for the use of either the incumbent president or his son.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Drugs White House Trump July FBI Family Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

2 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

3 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

3 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

3 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

3 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

3 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

3 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

3 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

3 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World