Republican Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Says Would Negotiate Ukraine Peace Deal

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he would negotiate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine if elected president, which would include a guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO in exchange for Russia cutting ties with China.

"I would negotiate a deal that ends the Ukraine war, freezes the current lines of control," Ramaswamy said on Friday. "I would make a hard commitment that NATO never admits Ukraine to NATO."

The US is driving Russia further into an alliance with China, which is the greatest threat the US faces, Ramaswamy said.

The deal to end the conflict in Ukraine would also require a guarantee that Russia would distance itself from China, Ramaswamy added.

The deal would also involve Russia removing nuclear weapons from Kaliningrad and military forces from Cuba and Venezuela, Ramaswamy said.

The US would open up trade with Russia as part of the deal as well, Ramaswamy said.

Carlson interviewed Ramaswamy and other 2024 presidential candidates at a forum in Iowa. Carlson and former US Vice President Mike Pence quarreled over the latter's policies on Ukraine earlier in the day, leading to an abrupt end to the interview.

Ramaswamy is currently polling at 4.6% support, putting him in fourth place behind former US President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pence, according to FiveThirtyEight poll averages published Friday.

