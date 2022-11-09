Republican Projected to Win Alaska Senate Seat, Race for Chamber at 48-48 Tie - Fox News

A Republican candidate is projected to win Alaska, with Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and Senator Lisa Murkowski leading the three-way race, Fox News reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) A Republican candidate is projected to win Alaska, with Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and Senator Lisa Murkowski leading the three-way race, Fox news reported on Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Tshibaka had an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes.

Democrat Pat Chesbro had also been in the running.

Murkowski has been in the Senate since 1981 and was preceded by her father.

This leaves four Senate races yet to be called - in Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. Currently, the Democrats have secured 48 seats in the chamber, and Republicans 48, according to Fox.