Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Republican-Run States Call on US Supreme Court to Reverse Extending Mail Ballot Deadline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A coalition of ten state attorney generals from Republican-run states are calling on the US Supreme Court to reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to allow a three-day deadline extension for mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, a court brief revealed.

"The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision overstepped its constitutional responsibility, encroached on the authority of the Pennsylvania legislature, and violated the plain language of the Election Clauses," the court brief said on Monday. "This Court should grant the petitions, grant expedited review, and reverse the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's judgment."

The attorney generals of Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas signed the court brief supporting the Pennsylvania Republican Party's lawsuit against the state's Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

Prior to the November 3 vote, the US Supreme Court rejected a Republican party attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension in Pennsylvania for the receipt of mail-in ballots.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has been a major critic of the mail-in voting process, saying it opens the system to potential election fraud. Trump has claimed victory in the 2020 election, but said the election was stolen via a massive fraud perpetrated in various US states and is contesting the election results in court.

More Stories From World

